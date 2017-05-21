Emanuel AME pastor speaks to graduates about power of love

DUE WEST, S.C. (AP) - The pastor of a South Carolina church where nine members were slain two years ago has spoken to college graduates about the power of love.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports (http://bit.ly/2qHY4RU ) that Emanuel AME pastor Eric Manning gave commencement remarks on Saturday to graduates of Erskine College and Theological Seminary in Due West.

Manning talked about his impression of seeing God's love work through the families of the nine people gunned down during a Bible study in June 2015. Dylann Roof has been sentenced to the death penalty for federal hate crimes charges in the case, and some of the relatives of Roof's victims expressed forgiveness toward him for the deaths.

Manning graduated from Erskine's seminary in 2011.

Information from: The Index-Journal, http://www.indexjournal.com

