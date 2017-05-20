UPDATE: Newberry Co. deputies locate missing woman with Alzheimer's

Deputies say Norma Bostic is believed to have wandered into a densely wooded area near her home. (Source: Newberry Sheriff's Office)

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they've located a missing woman with Alzheimer's Saturday evening.

Deputies say Norma Bostic was located nearly a half-mile from her last known location in pastureland adjacent to St. Luke Church Road. She was last seen on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Bloodhounds and helicopters were used in the search for Bostic and she was located when her calls for help were heard. She was checked out by first responders on scene.

The sheriff's office would like to thank everyone who assisted in locating Bostic.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.