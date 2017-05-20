UPDATE: Newberry Co. deputies locate missing woman with Alzheimer's

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
The final shows of what was billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" are being held at the Nassau Coliseum outside New York City.More >>
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they've located a missing woman with Alzheimer's Saturday evening.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
Both Sunday and Monday have been labeled as an ‘Alert Days’ with storms expected to develop in the Midlands Sunday afternoon.More >>
Hundreds of people made their way to the Convention Center Saturday for the 20th annual Black Business Expo.More >>
South Carolina native and radio personality Charlamagne tha God was honored with his very own key to the city of Columbia on Saturday.More >>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.More >>
