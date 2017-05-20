Newberry deputies searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's

Deputies say Norma Bostic is believed to have wandered into a densely wooded area near her home. (Source: Newberry Sheriff's Office)

The Newberry County Sheriff’s is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Deputies say Norma Bostic is believed to have wandered into a densely wooded area near her home. She was last seen on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Bostic is described as a white woman standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with red flowers and gray Capri type pants.

SLED is assisting with the search for Bostic. Bloodhounds and helicopters are being used.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Bostic or has any information on her location is urged to call (803) 321-2222.

