FIRST ALERT: With flash flood watch still in effect, when will this rain end?

Keep your umbrellas and raincoats handy. We remain in First Alert mode as more showers are expected in the Midlands on Tuesday.

"We do expect more showers today," First Alert Meteorologist Ben Tanner said Tuesday morning, "but the morning should be relatively quiet."

A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

A cold front to our west has stalled and along this front will be a series of low-pressure events that will give us periods of showers and thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday night. This is very moist and humid air and anything that forms, such as these disturbances, has the potential to produce very heavy rain.

"The ground is now very wet," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "Therefore, any more rain will start to be cause for concern for possible flooding."

Look for periods of rain and thunderstorms through midday followed by a smaller round by late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A third round will move in just ahead of the cold front on Wednesday. The front will finally pick up speed and move through and out. A chance of rain is possible through Thursday morning.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT Tuesday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms (some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain) highs near 80 degrees Rain chance 70 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, lows in the middle 60's. Rain chance 70 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms midday through early evening, some will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs near 80 degrees. Rain chance 70 percent.

