FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern likely to bring more rain to Midl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern likely to bring more rain to Midlands

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
Connect
By Ben Tanner, Meteorologist
Connect
By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The pattern will remain unsettled as we remain in First Alert mode for one more day.

A stalled front remains to our west and riding along the front will be two more disturbances giving us a good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms from early afternoon through late evening. 

"The potential for flooding is more likely tomorrow because the ground is saturated with several days of rain," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. 

A stronger front to our west will help push the stalled front and storms to the east toward the Midlands. There will be a better chance of strong storms by late afternoon Wednesday. 

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Midlands under a slight risk of severe storms.  Things will improve by Thursday with only a few scattered showers through late afternoon Thursday.

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT ?Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.  Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain likely along with damaging winds.  Highs in the upper 70s.  Rain chance 80 percent

 Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon.  Highs in the upper 70s.  Rain chance 40 percent.

 Friday: Partly cloudy, highs middle 80s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

  • New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

    New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

    To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique. 

    More >>

    To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique. 

    More >>

  • Breast cancer linked to one alcoholic drink daily

    Breast cancer linked to one alcoholic drink daily

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:22:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:06:20 GMT

    There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise. 

    More >>

    There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly