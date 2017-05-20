FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern likely to bring more rain to Midlands

The pattern will remain unsettled as we remain in First Alert mode for one more day.

A stalled front remains to our west and riding along the front will be two more disturbances giving us a good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms from early afternoon through late evening.

"The potential for flooding is more likely tomorrow because the ground is saturated with several days of rain," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller.

A stronger front to our west will help push the stalled front and storms to the east toward the Midlands. There will be a better chance of strong storms by late afternoon Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Midlands under a slight risk of severe storms. Things will improve by Thursday with only a few scattered showers through late afternoon Thursday.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT ?Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain likely along with damaging winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance 80 percent

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance 40 percent.

Friday: Partly cloudy, highs middle 80s

