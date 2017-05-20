FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch continues for our area until 9pm

A Tornado Watch continues for all counties in the Midlands Wednesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Midlands counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Tornado Warning including Pomaria SC, Peak SC, Jenkinsville SC until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/goh999mavE — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

2:45PM - Radar-Confirmed Tornado 5 miles west of Saluda moving NE at 50 mph. Take cover NOW! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/CwUfmGf5j6 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Another tornado was confirmed in Newberry County shortly after 3 p.m.

At 309 PM, there is a RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO producing damage in Newberry County. This storm is moving toward Prosperity. Seek shelter now! — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

The watch is issued for Newberry and Fairfield, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and Saluda Counties in the Midlands, along with Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York counties in the rest of South Carolina.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n9Pm7MiIX0 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Now is the time to go over your family's tornado emergency plans. Have a safe place in your home & go bag ready https://t.co/QmDUva59YV @NWS pic.twitter.com/M2nLRqblzh — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Find a reliable way of receiving warnings today. If a tornado warning is issued that means it is time to take action. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/r8aOyHDnyU — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Things will improve by Thursday with only a few scattered showers through late afternoon Thursday.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

Tonight: Showers will slowly come to an end, but clouds /fog and mist will continue. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs the upper 70s. Rain chance 30 percent.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and warmer. Highs mid-80s.

