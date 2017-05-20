FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch continues for our area until 9pm - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch continues for our area until 9pm

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
By Ben Tanner, Meteorologist
By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Tornado Watch continues for all counties in the Midlands Wednesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Midlands counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Another tornado was confirmed in Newberry County shortly after 3 p.m. 

The watch is issued for Newberry and Fairfield, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and Saluda Counties in the Midlands, along with Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York counties in the rest of South Carolina. 

If you see any weather-related damage, email it to us at sendit@wistv.com. 

Things will improve by Thursday with only a few scattered showers through late afternoon Thursday.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

  • Tonight: Showers will slowly come to an end, but clouds /fog and mist will continue. Lows in the upper 50s.
  • Thursday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs the upper 70s. Rain chance 30 percent. 
  • Friday: Partly Cloudy and warmer. Highs mid-80s.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

