FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch continues for our area until 6pm

A Tornado Watch continues for all counties in the Midlands Wednesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tornado Warning including Pomaria SC, Peak SC, Jenkinsville SC until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/goh999mavE — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

2:45PM - Radar-Confirmed Tornado 5 miles west of Saluda moving NE at 50 mph. Take cover NOW! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/CwUfmGf5j6 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Another tornado was confirmed in Newberry County shortly after 3 p.m.

At 309 PM, there is a RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO producing damage in Newberry County. This storm is moving toward Prosperity. Seek shelter now! — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

The watch is issued for Newberry and Fairfield, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and Saluda Counties in the Midlands, along with Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York counties in the rest of South Carolina.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n9Pm7MiIX0 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Midlands counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

If you see any weather-related damage, email it to us at sendit@wistv.com.

Now is the time to go over your family's tornado emergency plans. Have a safe place in your home & go bag ready https://t.co/QmDUva59YV @NWS pic.twitter.com/M2nLRqblzh — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Find a reliable way of receiving warnings today. If a tornado warning is issued that means it is time to take action. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/r8aOyHDnyU — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017

Things will improve by Thursday with only a few scattered showers through late afternoon Thursday.

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain likely along with damaging winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance 80 percent

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance 40 percent.

Friday: Partly cloudy, highs middle 80s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.