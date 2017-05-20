FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch continues for our area until 6pm - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch continues for our area until 6pm

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
By Ben Tanner, Meteorologist
By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Tornado Watch continues for all counties in the Midlands Wednesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Another tornado was confirmed in Newberry County shortly after 3 p.m. 

The watch is issued for Newberry and Fairfield, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and Saluda Counties in the Midlands, along with Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York counties in the rest of South Carolina. 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Midlands counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

If you see any weather-related damage, email it to us at sendit@wistv.com. 

Things will improve by Thursday with only a few scattered showers through late afternoon Thursday.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.  Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain likely along with damaging winds.  Highs in the upper 70s.  Rain chance 80 percent

 Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon.  Highs in the upper 70s.  Rain chance 40 percent.

 Friday: Partly cloudy, highs middle 80s

