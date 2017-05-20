FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled for Midlands - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled for Midlands

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
By Ben Tanner, Meteorologist
By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Tornado Watch for all counties in the Midlands has been canceled. A Flash Flood Watch that was in effect for Midlands counties has also been canceled. 

There is one last round of showers and a few thunderstorms that will move through the Midlands Wednesday night. A cold front will push through the state early Tuesday morning and the skies are expected to clear.

There is a low-pressure system on the back side of that front, however, that will bring a few showers to the area on Thursday. None of them are expected to be severe. 

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down Wednesday afternoon in Saluda County. Another tornado was confirmed in Newberry County shortly after 3 p.m. 

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

  • Tonight: Showers will slowly come to an end, but clouds /fog and mist will continue. Lows in the upper 50s.
  • Thursday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs the upper 70s. Rain chance 30 percent. 
  • Friday: Partly Cloudy and warmer. Highs mid-80s.

