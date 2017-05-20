FIRST ALERT: Storms to remain throughout Sunday night

Showers and storms will continue throughout Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

Both Sunday and Monday remain as "Alert Days." The storms have a history of staying just below severe limits but they still can produce some gusty winds and localized flooding.

"The top threat will be flooding with any of the storms developing on Sunday and Monday," Meteorologist Von Gaskin explained.

Showers and thunderstorms expected to stay in the area into late Sunday evening and possibly into early Monday morning. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging winds and small hail. Some areas could be hit with multiple bands of showers throughout the night causing flooding.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s storms will bring some heavy rain and could also bring some strong and gusty winds as well. The high temperature is expected to be in the lower eighties that day.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with some scattered light showers as a front stalls along the coast of the state.

On Wednesday, severe storms are will be possible yet again. The storms will bring the possibility of damaging wind, hail, flooding, and even isolated tornadoes.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Early fog, showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon and evening. Highs in upper 80s. Rain chance 50%

FIRST ALERT Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in lower 80s. Rain chance 60%.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Highs in lower eighties. Rain chance 30%.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Strong severe storms possible with damaging wind, hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes. Highs in lower 80s. Rain chance 70%.

