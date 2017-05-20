FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to move in Sunday afternoon

Both Sunday and Monday have been labeled as an ‘Alert Days’ with storms expected to develop in the Midlands Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning is expected to bring in some fog. The day will become partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging winds and small hail. The high temperature for the day is expected to reach the upper eighties.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s storms will bring some heavy rain and could also bring some strong and gusty winds as well. The high temperature is expected to be in the lower eighties that day.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Early fog, showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon and evening. Highs in upper 80s. Rain chance 50%

FIRST ALERT Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in lower 80s. Rain chance 60%.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.