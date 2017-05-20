FIRST ALERT: Heavy rains still a factor Monday night

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We are in First Alert mode for the first part of the week, with the rain chance increasing to about 60 percent after a mid-afternoon shower caused flash flooding in parts of the Midlands Monday.

"Very unsettled weather across the Southeast," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Ben Tanner. "We will not have one, not two, but three chances for showers and thunderstorms today, tomorrow and Wednesday."

A storm system has been dragging showers and storms across the Southeast for most of the weekend has arrived in our area. The storms have a history of staying just below severe limits but still producing gusty wind and localized flash flooding.

Some agencies are issuing warnings as rain begins to pool on roadways.

Barricades still up near Main St & Whaley St in Columbia due to rushing water @wis10 #flooding pic.twitter.com/5FArgymRgs — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 22, 2017

RIGHT NOW: water has ponded up on several #Columbia roads after heavy rains moved through @wis10 #FirstAlertWIS pic.twitter.com/Y51N4xPblj — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 22, 2017

We have numerous flooded roadways in the City at this time. Please use caution if you are driving in the City. — West Columbia PD (@westcolumbiapd) May 22, 2017

***Traffic Alert***

Avoid 1000 Block of Hwy 378 (Sunset Blvd.) DUE to FLOODING — West Columbia Fire (@westcola_fire) May 22, 2017

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s storms will bring some heavy rain and could also bring some strong and gusty winds as well. The high temperature is expected to be in the lower eighties that day.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with some scattered light showers as a front stall along the coast of the state.

On Wednesday, severe storms are will be possible yet again. The storms will bring the possibility of damaging wind, hail, flooding, and even isolated tornadoes.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

FIRST ALERT Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance 60 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance 30 percent.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Strong severe storms possible with damaging wind, hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance 70 percent.

