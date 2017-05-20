Black Expo draws hundreds to Convention Center

Hundreds of people made their way to the Convention Center Saturday for the 20th annual Black Business Expo.

The event is designed to boost the economy while providing a platform for minority-owned businesses. It’s not just an opportunity for marketing products, but for networking, too.

“The opportunity to network, support businesses in the community, build relationships with our corporate partners – that’s what the Black Expo is all about,” Thomas Darrin explained.

Darrin is the president of the group that organizes the Black Expo each year.

The event also featured workshops, live entertainment, and youth activities. But the main attraction seemed to be the four celebrity guests including gospel artist Marvin Sapp and radio personality Charlamagne tha God.

“We gotta support each other, and I tell Black people all the time ‘we all we need.’ And when you look around and you all of these entrepreneurs and they out here out here selling their t-shirts, and their oils, and their edge restoration, and their food – we gotta come out here and support each other because all these communities in America are supporting themselves, so we gotta support start each other and to me that’s what the Black Expo is the epitome of,” Charlamagne said.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community, and the African-American community in particular.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.