Charlamagne tha God receives key to the city from Mayor Benjamin

Charlamagne tha God attends MTV's 2017 National College Signing Day at The Public Theater on Friday, May 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

South Carolina native and radio personality Charlamagne tha God was honored with his very own key to the city of Columbia on Saturday.

On his Instagram, he posted a video of himself thanking Mayor Steve Benjamin for the key. He goes on to joke about hoping the key “unlocks Chick-Fil-A on Sundays.”

A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on May 20, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Charlamagne is currently on a book tour promoting his new book titled “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” and he stopped in Columbia to visit the Black Expo at the Convention Center.

Charlamagne whose real name is Lenard McKelvey was born and raised in South Carolina. He grew up in Moncks Corner. He currently is a co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club” and also is credited as a personality for both MTV and MTV2.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.