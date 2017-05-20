One displaced after Friday night house fire

The remnants of the truck and trailer that were lost in the fire. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

The primary home in the fire suffered significant damage in the back. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

One person is displaced after house fires Friday night in Columbia.

Fire officials with the Columbia Fire Department say they responded to a fire on the 1600 block of Mayer Street around 11 p.m.

Two homes on the same lot and a truck with a trailer were damaged in the fire.

One man was displaced after one of the homes suffered significant damage. The truck and trailer are also a total loss. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Red Cross is assisting the man who was displaced.

UPDATE: firefighters have knockdown on fires in both structures also truck w/ trailer complete loss no injuries reported #scnews pic.twitter.com/EJLlLbWJPQ — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 20, 2017

