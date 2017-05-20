Fire officials save one in water rescue

The Columbia Fire Department saved one person in a water rescue Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say a person was trapped on an island in the Saluda River near the Riverbanks Zoo, downstream from the Botanical Gardens Bridge.

Fortunately, the person was not injured.

#TheCFD on scene #waterrescue 1 person trapped on island #SaludaRiver downstream from botanical gardens bridge no reported injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/RrUckWT01p — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 20, 2017

After performing the water rescue, officials also assisted three tubers in distress on the water.

UPDATE 2: after rescuing 1 #boatcrews encountered group of 3 tubers in distress & rendered aid #TheCFD encourages you to always use #PFD pic.twitter.com/9nmNwC6XFu — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.