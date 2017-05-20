Fire officials save one in water rescue - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire officials save one in water rescue

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
The Columbia Fire Department saved one person in a water rescue Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say a person was trapped on an island in the Saluda River near the Riverbanks Zoo, downstream from the Botanical Gardens Bridge.

Fortunately, the person was not injured.

After performing the water rescue, officials also assisted three tubers in distress on the water. 

