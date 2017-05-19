West Columbia hopes wall will harness public input

For nearly a week now the city of West Columbia has been using a pretty creative way to get ideas from the public.

It all centers around the wall of a building on State Street near Meeting Street. The wall used to belong to a beauty shop but while the building’s owner is waiting for a new tenant to come in the city thought it would be a good idea to put the wall to use.

"We thought about the 'Before I Die' wall that we had down at the river walk and thought, well, what if we painted it with chalkboard paint," city spokesperson Anna Huffman said. "Put lines up on it and said 'what would you like to see in your West Columbia?' and put out some chalk to see what people would write."

"Every day we come by and there's something new so we're excited about that," Huffman added.

So far since Monday, many people have been making use of the wall. Many have written their thoughts on it saying they would like to see new stores in West Columbia as well as improvements for public parking.



"I just think it's great. It's kind of novel," said Marianne Hatton as she wrote her idea on the wall.

City officials say they will be taking all the ideas from the wall and using them as they go about planning city projects.

"I could always use more places to shop,” Hatton added, “Love clothes - always need to go shopping for clothes."

At this point, the time the board will be up is completely in the hand of the building's owner. West Columbia officials say they expect it will remain in place to collect ideas for at least a few more weeks.



