Teen victim identified, 14-year-old charged in Lorick Circle shooting

A teen who was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening has died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The Richland County Coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Christopher Simmons. The coroner said Simmons died from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Shooting incident at 100 Lorick Circle. Male teen injured & at the hospital. Limited info as we are working to determine the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/Az3DhK3Rxb — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 20, 2017

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

