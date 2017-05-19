Teen injured following shooting on Lorick Circle

A teen was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening.

The male teen was taken to the hospital following the shooting around 6 p.m. It is unclear what led to the shooting. The teen's name was not released.

Details are limited at this time as investigators sort through the details.

Shooting incident at 100 Lorick Circle. Male teen injured & at the hospital. Limited info as we are working to determine the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/Az3DhK3Rxb — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 20, 2017

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

