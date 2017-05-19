Teen injured following shooting on Lorick Circle - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Teen injured following shooting on Lorick Circle

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: CPD/Twitter) (Source: CPD/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A teen was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening. 

The male teen was taken to the hospital following the shooting around 6 p.m. It is unclear what led to the shooting. The teen's name was not released. 

Details are limited at this time as investigators sort through the details. 

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly