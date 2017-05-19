$3,000 reward offered for information about Sumter hotel shooting

he victim in the shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Antwan Cummings. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

A $3,000 reward is being offered by Sumter authorities for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

The shooting happened outside of the Quality Inn on Broad Street just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Antwan Cummings.

Detectives are working to identify the shooter and learn what exactly led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

