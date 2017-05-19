Paddle boat yoga? How to find Zen on Lake Murray

Finding Zen on Lake Murray is as easy as S-U-P.

S-U-P stands for stand-up paddleboard. At California Republic SUP off Highway 378 in Leesville, you can try out a paddle board yoga class this summer!

Sam Bleiweis tagged along with the Palmetto Weekend crew today to check it out and learn from SUP instructor, Stevie Rodis. For more on Sam’s experience and information about class times and location, our friends at Palmetto Weekend has all of the info.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.