Richland County family pleads for justice in unsolved homicide case

The family of a Richland county man is marking the somber one-year anniversary since Marcus Posey was killed blocks from his home after being shot to death.

The family says they are still in their search for justice and answers and have called on the community to help.

"When they say time heals all wounds, it doesn't," said Marcus's brother, Alvin Posey. "At a time when it seems like it's just us if you have anything that you can tell us or anything you can do to show us that you are concerned about your community and environment, please come forward."

Posey was on his way home from work after his shift ended early May 21 at The Cookout in Five Points.

Posey would take the bus to and from work. He was walking down Blue Ridge Terrace but he never made it home before he has shot multiple times just feet away from his house around 3 a.m.

Investigators say they believe multiple suspects were involved. Authorities believe the person who killed him knew his routine but they just aren't sure what the motive was.

His family says he was always smiling and loved basketball.

"I know that we are not alone, there have been multiple families across this city and the state that has lost their lives to violence over the past year or two," Posey said. "Where does it end? Where does it stop?"

Investigators have had leads but not enough information.

If you have any information about Marcus Posey's death, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

