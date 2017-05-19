State budget deal stalled, must strike deal to avoid shutdown

South Carolina lawmakers must strike a deal on the state’s checkbook on how to spend tax dollars and operate the state’s $8 billion budget.

They have until July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

A panel tasked with finalizing this budget met this week, publicly for only about 30 minutes to an hour and have not set aside all differences yet.

They had planned to have something by next week for the House and Senate to vote on but that likely will not happen.

So far, there have been stumbling blocks: the House and Senate disagree on the amount of money to put into the pension fund to right the system that funds benefits for public workers.

And they can’t agree on how much to fund higher education.

There are different versions on how much to fund education for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The Senate would give more money per student that could be used for teacher salary raises.

But the House would allow almost double the funds that the Senate would replace old, failing school buses.

The panel handling the deal in will break for the weekend and are expected to at least meet publicly once more next week.

They will need to agree on a merged bill once they come to a compromise.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.