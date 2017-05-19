Child playing with lighter was cause of apartment fire that displaced 30, killed dog

The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office says a child playing with a lighter at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon was the cause of a fire that displaced 30 people and killed a dog.

Twelve apartments were damaged as a result of the fire at The Views on Longcreek off Longcreek Drive. The Red Cross has been assisting those affected by the blaze.

No one was seriously injured in the fire, but a dog in one of the lower level apartments died shortly after being rescued.

The fire marshal is using the fire to help remind parents to keep matches and lighters in safe locations out of the sight and reach of small children.

No word on damage estimates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.