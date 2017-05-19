Newberry man gets 22 years for violent kidnapping, robbery of elderly neighbor

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to the robbery and kidnapping of a 73-year-old woman last week.

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to the robbery and kidnapping of a 73-year-old woman last week.

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say robbed and kidnapped a 73-year-old woman.

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say robbed and kidnapped a 73-year-old woman.

A Newberry man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the kidnapping, assault and robbery of an elderly neighbor.

It took a Newberry County jury an hour to decide to convict Anthony Maurice Wise on assault and battery, kidnapping, and burglary charges, wrapping up a three-day trial.

Wise was arrested in September 2016 after the attack on the 73-year-old woman at her home. Prosecutors say he waited in her car for her to open the door. When she did, he kicked her in the chest, forced her into the house where he bound her with duct tape and telephone cord and demanded money. Wise then drove the woman, in her car, to an ATM where he demanded money before returning to the house and demanding money again.

Wise took off in the woman's car, which was later recovered.

The woman suffered a broken collar bone. She was able to loosen her bindings and call 911.

Wise was arrested a few days later.

“It is reprehensible to see a young punk like Anthony Wise commit such a crime against anyone, especially a defenseless, elderly woman,” Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said following the sentencing. “The way a person treats the elderly is an excellent barometer of his or her character and I am glad to see that this man will be in prison for a long time to come.”

When Wise was arrested, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said at the time the incident occurred he was on probation for a drug-related conviction.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.