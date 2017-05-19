Leads dry up as year-old murder case approaches anniversary

The family of a 34-year-old man killed last year while walking home following a day at work will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in hopes of generating new leads.

Marcus Posey died from a gunshot wound to the upper body around 3:30 a.m. at the 1100 block of Blue Ridge Terrace on May 21, 2016. Investigators believe he laid in the roadway for several hours before deputies arrived.

Posey had just finished his shift at Cook-Out and was on his way home when he was shot just a few feet away from his home, investigators said. Officials believe it was someone who knew Posey's pattern of heading home, but that Posey likely didn't even know who shot him.

"We're coming up on a year of Mr. Posey's death," the investigator said. "The family needs closure. And we know, we strongly believe, that someone saw or heard something on the night when Mr. Posey was killed and it's important they come forward."

Posey's brother, Alvin Posey, spoke about the family's need for that closure.

"My brother -- you know, we're all not perfect, but no one deserves to be murdered the way he was," Alvin said. "It's sad we live in a time where morality and immorality lines are blurred so much. At a time when murder was looked at as sick or sadistic, now in some trends, they are looked upon as cool or the thing to do or entertainment. It's up to us to let these people know that we're not going to take it anymore. We're not going to sit around and allow you to murder our brothers, our sisters, our nieces, our children, or our parents anymore. But that starts with every last one of you."

Deputies say Posey was seen with two men the day before he died. Investigators are working to identify the men as they may have vital information in reference to Posey's death.

If you have any information about the shooting or know the identity of these two men, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

