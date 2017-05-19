Board meets Friday to certify US House results in South Carolina

By JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Republican running for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina could be known by the end of the day.

The State Board of Elections is meeting Friday to certify the results from this week's GOP runoff for the 5th Congressional District.

Unofficial results show former lawmaker Ralph Norman with a 221-vote lead over current state House member Tommy Pope out of more than 35,000 votes cast in the northern South Carolina district.

The narrow margin triggered an automatic recount.

The loser will have until Monday to challenge the results with the Republican Party.

The GOP's nominee will face former tax adviser Democrat Archie Parnell and several others June 20.

The candidates are vying to replace Mick Mulvaney, who left Congress to become the White House budget director.

