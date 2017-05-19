Richland deputies investigating shooting at student housing complex

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night in an apartment complex for USC students.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at The Village at Columbia apartment complex on Southern Drive just off Shop Road. Units from both the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department responded to the shooting.

#RichlandCounty sheriffs deputies are investigating a shooting that took place tonight at an apt complex @wis10 pic.twitter.com/1NNDRbGCQ2 — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 19, 2017

Deputies say at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting took place at the Village at #Columbia this evening. Injuries reportedly were non life threatening @wis10 pic.twitter.com/ggF6qi1l8C — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 19, 2017

