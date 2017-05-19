Richland deputies investigating shooting at student apartment complex

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night at an off-campus student apartment complex.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at The Village at Columbia apartment complex on Southern Drive just off Shop Road. Units from both the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department responded.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim was immediately transported to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the website for the Village at Columbia, it "is a community of apartments and townhomes designed around University of South Carolina students."

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.