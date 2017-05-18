CPD: Tip leads to arrest in string of Rosewood business burglaries

The suspect wanted in a string of burglaries in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood has been arrested and charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

Officers detained Jackson in downtown Columbia for questioning. He's accused of breaking into three businesses between May 13 and May 15 and stealing electronics, money, food, tools, and liquor:

The Local Buzz (141 S. Shandon Street) on May 13: electronics and money.

Ole Timey Meat Market (3718 Rosewood Drive) on May 14: Money, meat, and a lawn care tool.

Roof Top Pizza (4427 Rosewood Drive) on May 15: electronics and multiple bottles of liquor.

CPD says thanks to a Crimestoppers tip, 41-year-old Jason Paul Jackson has been arrested in

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

