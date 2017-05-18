Midlands man slashes 61-year-old's throat during home invasion

An Orangeburg man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges during a home invasion where he slashed the throat of a 61-year-old man.

Orangeburg County deputies say on around 5 a.m. on May 14, Terry Lee Hewitt, Jr., 31, kicked open the door the Jackson Quarters Drive home of a man and asked for food.

The victim said he recognized Hewitt as a man named TJ and saw him through his window before answering the door.

The forceful entrance caused the victim to fall to the floor.

As he remained on the floor, Hewitt swung at him with a sharp object and slashed his throat. Hewitt fled and the victim was able to drive himself to a relative's home on Limestone Road where deputies responded to a 911 call.

The victim was hospitalized and required surgery for his injuries.

Hewitt was later arrested with the assistance of U.S. Marshals on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, burglary, and a weapons charge. He was located at a job site near Columbia and as law enforcement arrived, Hewitt ran, and a brief chase occurred.

“This man was taken off the streets through our cooperative effort with the U.S. Marshals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve worked closely with them in the past and this time was no exception in our taking a dangerous individual off the streets.”

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date due to the potential for a life in prison sentence with the first-degree burglary charge.

