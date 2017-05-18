SCDOT Rolls out the blueprints for spending extra gas tax dollars

Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
South Carolina drivers can expect to see more orange cones and road construction signs, after the higher gas tax takes effect on July 1.More >>
With every bullet fired from a gun, a conscious decision to inflict deadly force is made.More >>
At least 12 apartment units were damaged, four significantly, following a 2-alarm fire at The Views on Longcreek off Longcreek Drive Thursday afternoon.More >>
Columbia police have released a surveillance image of a person they believe assaulted a female park ranger on Wednesday. The assault happened at Three Rivers Greenway when the park ranger approached the suspect, who was fishing in an area where it's not permitted near the Broad River off River Drive. The suspect allegedly pushed the ranger against the rocks and she injured her back. Police say another person witnessed the assault and tried to intervene but the angler grabbed t...More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
