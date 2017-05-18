30 residents displaced, cat rescued from Columbia apartment fire

At least 12 apartment units were damaged, four significantly, following a 2-alarm fire at The Views on Longcreek off Longcreek Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, at least 30 residents are displaced and will receive assistance from the Red Cross of South Carolina and the apartment complex.

A cat was also rescued from one of the apartments and returned to its owner. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

#TheCFD @irmofire ???????? responded to 2 alarm ?? ?? fortunately no injuries & CFD ??‍??????‍??rescued a ?? & reunited it w/ happy ??????‍?? pic.twitter.com/dN9wXln2eS — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 18, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal. Both CFD and the Irmo Fire Department responded to the fire.

This is the second fire at the apartment complex in the last month. Two dogs were rescued from a fire in late April.

