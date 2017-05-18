30 displaced as a result of apartment fire near I-26

No one was injured in an apartment fire in a complex just off Interstate 26 in Richland County.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that fire broke out at The Views on 1800 Longcreek Drive just after noon on Thursday. The fire appears to have burned through the third floor.

Fire officials say 12 apartments -- 8 minimally and 4 significantly -- were damaged by the fire. Thirty people have also been displaced as a result.

The Richland County Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

