Do you know this man? CPD searches for park ranger assault suspect

Columbia police have released a surveillance image of a person they believe assaulted a female park ranger on Wednesday.

The assault happened at Three Rivers Greenway when the park ranger approached the suspect, who was fishing in an area where it's not permitted near the Broad River off River Drive.

The suspect allegedly pushed the ranger against the rocks and she injured her back. Police say another person witnessed the assault and tried to intervene but the angler grabbed the witness's eyeglasses and threw them into the water before running away.

The ranger was taken to the hospital and has since been released. No one else was injured.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

