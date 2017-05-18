3 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. murder

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Lexington man on May 15, according to SLED.

Brandon Lee Pham, 32, has been charged with murder and a weapons charge in the death of Austin Chandler. Chandler was shot dead in the garage of his Glasgo Lane home.

In addition, Pamela Shae Norris, 34, and Ashley Dawn Spencer, 33, have each been charged with accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder. Both have also been charged with interference and/or hindering officers serving a warrant or rescuing prisoners.

According to a witness, Pham arrived at Chandler's home to start an altercation. When the witness attempted to step between the two men, Pham allegedly shot Chandler several times and left the scene.

An incident report also indicates that Norris was also there at the time of the shooting.

All three have been booked into the Lexington County Jail.

SLED is leading this investigation at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department because the incident involved a department employee.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.