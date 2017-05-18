Video shows masked man with handgun robbing restaurant

Video surveillance captured an armed robbery outside a Midlands-area Sonic on Monday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a masked man approached an employee at the Hardscrabble Road restaurant who was outside and pulled out a weapon on him.

The man then forced the employee inside the restaurant and demanded money.

Video from the scene shows the masked man pointing a handgun at the employee while the employee empties the cash register inside the store.

The man fled the area a short time later with an unknown amount of cash.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

