Video shows masked man with handgun robbing restaurant

One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.More >>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
LIVE: Several injured as car drives through Times Square sidewalkMore >>
LIVE: Several injured as car drives through Times Square sidewalkMore >>
Video surveillance captured an armed robbery outside a Midlands-area Sonic on Monday night.More >>
Video surveillance captured an armed robbery outside a Midlands-area Sonic on Monday night.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>