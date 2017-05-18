2 Midlands residents celebrating lottery wins

Two Sumter residents are richer following South Carolina Education Lottery wins.

A woman scratched off a $250,000 prize and a man won $150,000 playing Powerball®.

“I liked to have fainted,” said the $250,000 winner.

She told lottery officials she was with her father when she stopped for gas at the Spinx #269 on Garners Ferry Rd. in Columbia and bought the winning $250,000 Green ticket.

The winner said she wants to do something nice for her dad with the prize money.

For selling the claimed ticket, Spinx #269 received a commission of $2,500. One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $250,000 Green game, at odds of 1 in 696,000.

And Sumter’s $150,000 Powerball winner cut his beach vacation short to come home and cash in his winning ticket.

“We didn’t even unpack,” he told lottery officials at the Columbia Claims Center. “I went and got the ticket and signed it.”

Before going on vacation, he purchased the Powerball® ticket at the Food Lion #1681 store on Hwy 15 S. in Sumter for the drawing on Saturday, May 6. He matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball® number (11, 21, 31, 41, 59 and PB: 21). Because he paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, his $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

And he said he’s sticking with those numbers.

“Those numbers are lucky now,” he said.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Food Lion #1681 received a $1,500 commission. Odds of winning $150,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.

