Deputies investigate shots fired at house

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of shots fired at a home Wednesday night.

Deputies say the shots were fired in the 600 block of Crane Creek Drive at about 11:30 p.m. by people in a vehicle. Deputies say bullets struck the house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

There are no reports of injuries.

