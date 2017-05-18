Police: 82-year-old man found safely walking down street - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: 82-year-old man found safely walking down street

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department found an 82-year-old who briefly went missing Thursday.

According to CPD, Wilbert Lyles was last seen Thursday around 5 a.m. at his home on Levity Street. 

However, Lyles was safely found a short time later walking down North Main Street.

