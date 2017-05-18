Tim Tebow on Jimmy Fallon: "I love what I do every day"

Columbia Fireflies player Tim Tebow appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night.

Tebow talked about his new inspirational book and, of course, his time with the Fireflies.

When asked how he got to play baseball, Tebow replied, "I'm obviously doing it for the money. I think I get like $1,200 a month. No, I love it. My first love was playing baseball when I was 4 years-old. We moved back from the Philippines, my parents signed me up for baseball at Normandy Baseball Park, I had 35, just like Frank Thomas, and I fell in love with it."

Tebow spoke candidly about his first love, football, and the overall importance of doing what you love in life.

"I still love that thing called football," he said. "I'm pretty passionate about that."

Here's the conversation:

Fallon: "yeah, you're pretty good at that, pretty great at that. You also have a Heisman trophy."

Tebow: "I also got cut about three or four times. It's not that funny guys!"



Fallon: "People are loving you, they're showing up. The fans are coming out."

"We love you Tim!" one audience member shouted.

Fallon: "I gotta' say it seems like you are enjoying this."

Tebow: "I enjoy what I do everyday. I think it's so important to actually love what you do. For me, going into this pursuit, there was so much criticism, and why? I just wanna do something that I wanna have fun every single day and do something that I live and not let the fear of the unknown cripple me by not being able to pursue what I love."

Tebow also surprised a young fan who recently attended one of his Night to Shine proms. She was in the audience and he invited her for a special dance.

In the meantime, the Fireflies return home to face off against the West Virginia Power Thursday night. Game time is 7:05.

