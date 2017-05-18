Columbia officers respond to late night Farrow Road shooting

Columbia police have responded to the scene of a late Wednesday night shooting on Farrow Road.

Officers say the shooting happened at the intersection of Cushman Drive and Farrow Road just before midnight Wednesday night.

A victim was possibly shot in the lower body at the scene. Responding officers provided medical attention to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.

Second shooting investigation. Cushman at Farrow. Victim possibly shot in lower body. EMS en route. Limited info at this time. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2017

RIGHT NOW: @ColumbiaPDSC still on scene off Farrow Rd as officers investigate shooting @wis10 pic.twitter.com/zPNHNVuigZ — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 18, 2017

Details remain very limited at this time but stay with WIS as we continue to bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.