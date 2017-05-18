Columbia officers respond to late night Farrow Road shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia officers respond to late night Farrow Road shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia police have responded to the scene of a late Wednesday night shooting on Farrow Road. 

Officers say the shooting happened at the intersection of Cushman Drive and Farrow Road just before midnight Wednesday night. 

A victim was possibly shot in the lower body at the scene. Responding officers provided medical attention to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene. 

Details remain very limited at this time but stay with WIS as we continue to bring you the latest details as they become available. 

