One man injured after Columbia shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

Officers said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 3201 Colonial Drive.

One man was injured in his leg.

A description of the suspect has not been released yet. 

Officers are speaking with witnesses and investigating whether the shooting was caught on any surveillance cameras in the area. 

