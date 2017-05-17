One person injured in shooting at Sumter hotel

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Months after fire ripped through Bishopville’s only post office, area investigators say they are still looking for the people who set it.More >>
Sumter Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel off Broad Street Wednesday night.More >>
Orangeburg deputies are searching for three men believed to have stolen a car from a hotel and shot at a homeowner during a home invasion.More >>
Columbia police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a truck filled with furniture donations for the homeless.More >>
With every bullet fired from a gun, a conscious decision to inflict deadly force is made.More >>
There is a valuable technology doctors are using on women with suspicious lumps in the breast. It helps doctors figure out if a lump is likely cancerous - or not. Consider it another tool in the toolbox. There is a valuable technology doctors are using on women with suspicious lumps in the breast. Lexington Medical Center just started using a technology called "elastography."More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
