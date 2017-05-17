One person injured in shooting at Sumter hotel

Sumter police respond to a shots fired call at the Quality Inn on Broad Street. (Source: Wes Howard / Twitter)

Sumter Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel off Broad Street Wednesday night.

Officers say just the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn hotel located at 2390 Broad Street.

One person was injured in the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers say the investigation into what happened is still ongoing but this incident is believed to be an isolated one.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

