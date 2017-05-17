Feds offer $10,000 reward as investigation into post office fire continues

Months after fire ripped through Bishopville’s only post office, area investigators say they are still looking for the people who set it.

The fire, which broke out on January 19, 2017, damaged the USPS branch off of North Main Street in Bishopville. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the fire with the help of the Bishopville Police Department and SLED.

A $10,000 reward is now being offered by U.S.I.P.S. for any information that leads to an arrest.

Since the fire, area customers have still been able to send their mail from the branch location. The building is not open but USPS has set up a few trucks in the front parking lot to distribute and receive mail.

"People used to have to go and get their packages from the other {county} post office{s} but now they're making it where they can get it here," longtime customer of the branch, Ellanora Frazier of Bishopville said. She added that she plans to be patient while the owner of the fire-damaged building continues to make needed repairs to it.

Officials with USPS say that the postal service was only leasing the building on North Main.

"Like I said this is working for now," Frazier added.

Other customers, however, say they want to see the building opened back up as soon as possible.

"It's definitely miserable when it's hot like this," said Chris Brown of Bishopville.

"I feel sorry for the workers too, they have to work out of a POD and you have 90-95 degree weather," said Jason Council, who also lives in the

town.

Anyone with any information on the fire is urged to contact a tip to the agency at 1-877-876-2455 and pressing option 2.

