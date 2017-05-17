Charges filed for man accused of hitting LMC security officer with car

A Lexington man who allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car in April has officially been charged, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Stephen Craft, 38, was charged with attempted murder.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Lexington Medical Center Department of Public Safety.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the officer responded to a person in a car parked in the hospital parking lot who was believed to have an active warrant for grand larceny. The driver of that car, who was later identified as Craft, struck the officer. That officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Craft was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

