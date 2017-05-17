Officers search for man who stole truck with donations for homeless inside

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Each and every day is a labor of love for Stephie Bridgers.More >>
Columbia police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a truck filled with furniture donations for the homeless.More >>
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.More >>
A Lexington man who allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car in April has officially been charged, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.More >>
There is a valuable technology doctors are using on women with suspicious lumps in the breast. It helps doctors figure out if a lump is likely cancerous - or not. Consider it another tool in the toolbox. There is a valuable technology doctors are using on women with suspicious lumps in the breast. Lexington Medical Center just started using a technology called "elastography."More >>
