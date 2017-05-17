Three men wanted in Orangeburg following car theft and home invasion

Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
There is a valuable technology doctors are using on women with suspicious lumps in the breast. It helps doctors figure out if a lump is likely cancerous - or not. Consider it another tool in the toolbox. Lexington Medical Center just started using a technology called "elastography."
Orangeburg deputies are searching for three men believed to have stolen a car from a hotel and shot at a homeowner during a home invasion.
In hopes of making South Carolina roads safer, lawmakers push for more laws on the books to regulate mopeds.
