Three men wanted in Orangeburg following car theft and home invasion

Orangeburg deputies are searching for three men believed to have stolen a car from a hotel and shot at a homeowner during a home invasion.

Deputies say a West Virginia man reported a 2017 Jeep being stolen from a Days Inn hotel on the 3600 block of St. Matthews Road late Monday night. Surveillance video from the hotel shows three “persons of interest” on the hotel property as the Jeep pulls up to the lobby. One of the three men entered the Jeep after the owner got out and sped off.

Investigators say evidence has connected the same three men to a home invasion that happened early Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a call from a man in Cameron who said he exchanged gunfire with someone who had broken into his home. The man said he was awakened by a noise and then he heard someone walking around in his house. As he grabbed his gun, he saw a figure walking into his bedroom and he fired at them. The intruder turned away to run after returning gunfire back at the homeowner.

Anyone with any information on the three individuals is urged by deputies to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.