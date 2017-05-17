Midlands high school back to normal after caller makes shooting threat

School administrators say Dutch Fork High School is releasing students after the campus was locked out following a shooting threat called into the school.

According to the school, extra police officers were brought in to fully search the school and determine if the threat was credible.

"Additional Richland County Sheriff's Department officers are on site, and both the middle and high schools have been put on a 'lock-out' for the remainder of the day as an added precaution," Lexington-Richland 5 spokeswoman Katrina Goggins said.

No word on if the threat was credible.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.