CPD looking for fisherman who attacked park ranger

Columbia Police are looking for a man wanted for attacking a park ranger Wednesday near the Three Rivers Greenway.

Police say the ranger asked the man, who was fishing, to leave an area that was a designated no fishing area near the Broad River off River Drive. He is accused of pushing the ranger against some rocks, where she injured her back.

Police say another person witnessed the assault and tried to intervene but the angler grabbed the witness's eyeglasses and threw them into the water.

Investigators are working to get more information. Officers have not yet put out a description of the man.

If you know anything or have any information that could help officers make an arrest, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

