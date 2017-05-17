Bill governing mopeds awaits Governor McMaster's signature - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bill governing mopeds awaits Governor McMaster's signature

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

In hopes of making South Carolina roads safer, lawmakers push for more laws on the books to regulate mopeds. A committee of lawmakers has agreed on a bill to require more of moped operators and has sent it to the governor's desk.

Pending Governor McMaster's signature, H. 3247 will be law. 

Once passed, the bill: 

  • Further defines mopeds to be subject to the same road laws as other vehicles, making it easier to prosecute for DUI. 
  • Requires mopeds to be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles and to display license plate. 
  • Limits the moped from traveling on roads where the speed limit is over 55 mph.
  • Requires drivers under 21 to wear a helmet.
  • Increases the minimum age to legally operate the moped from 14 to 15 years old.


The registration fee is $10, and the key behind requiring mopeds to be registered with the state is to better track the drivers who are chronic traffic law violators.  

The bill was ratified on Monday, so the governor has until midnight Saturday to sign the bill for it to become law.

